From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Representatives of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, today, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of his elder brother, Waziri of Tambuwal, Alhaji Muhammed Bello.

Bello, Waziri of Tambuwal, passed on in Sokoto on Tuesday night at the age 87. He was the head of the Tambuwal family.

On the PDP governors’ delegation were, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde (Oyo) and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The vice chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Ikpeazu, who led the delegation, said they were in Sokoto to commiserate with Governor Tambuwal and his entire family over the sudden death of his elder brother.

“We feel your pain and we understand that a great vacuum has been created, not only within the caliphate, but across Nigeria and other places where daddy had sphere of influence. We believe that God almighty will grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“We are, however, consoled by the fact that daddy left legacies that will remain indelible, one of them is your very good self and your impact and contribution to our dear country.”

The governors urged the Tambuwal family, particularly, the Sokoto State governor, to remain strong, steadfast and uphold those virtues which the late Waziri of Tambuwal, Alhaji Muhammed Bello cherished so much.

In his response, Governor Tambuwal, who is the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, said the entire Tambuwal family were gladdened by the condolence visit.

According to him, his late elder brother, who lived his life in the service of community, held the family title, Waziri of Tambuwal for 37 years after the demise of their father.

“We are, in deed, very highly consoled by your, not only presence, but your words of consolation. For you to have left behind whatever you are doing in your respective states to come all the way to Sokoto this afternoon, shows clearly how you sympathise with us and how close you are to us. I assure you that we appreciate this.”