Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the commencement of the construction of a fourth flyover at GRA junction, Aba road, Port Harcourt.

He also disclosed that the state government would expand the Rumuola flyover to accommodate additional vehicular traffic.

He stated that the new projects would complement Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-nu-Odo flyover projects, which have reached advanced stages of completion.

Wike disclosed this yesterday, while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of projects executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Governor Wike who was accompanied by the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Lars Richter, also inspected the urban renewal programme of his administration at both the Old and New Government Reservation Areas.

He noted that work would soon be completed in most of the ongoing projects and promised to dualize Mummy B road to Stadium road to ease the flow of traffic in the city.