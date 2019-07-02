Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a man of destiny with the capacity to transform the fortunes of the state.

Shaibu gave the remarks, yesterday, at a thanksgiving service in celebration of the governor’s birthday, at the Government House Chapel, Benin City.

The deputy governor said the governor has continued to live up to the confidence reposed in him.

“I join everybody in wishing the governor, my elder brother, a happy birthday. Obaseki is a man of destiny, who God has chosen as the right person to be the governor at this time.”

He said during the 2016 Edo governorshipl election, the then governor of the state and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, decided to support his successor because he knew Obaseki has the capacity to transform the state’s economy in view of the economic melt-down at the time.

“We thank God that the governor did not disappoint us and Edo people are singing his praises based on his developmental strides,” Shaibu said.

In a homily, Venerable David Egbenusi, said God will have mercy on who he chooses to have mercy on, adding that Governor Obaseki may not have been the best candidate during the Edo 2016 gubernatorial election, but God chose him to be governor because God shows mercies on whom he wants. He stressed the need for humans to show mercy on their kind, noting that “blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy.”

Meanwhile, the government said the state is planning a well-thought-out and elaborate plan for agricultural development across all its value chain both in crop production and animal husbandry. It said the agricultural plan has nothing to do with RUGA Settlement.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said in all the agricultural programmes being executed by the Obaseki administration, the safety, security and prosperity of the people are top priority and non-negotiable.

“We assure Edo people that Governor Obaseki will not cede their rights and land to anybody, as our programmes as a sovereign state do not run on the back of any external entity,” he said