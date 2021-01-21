From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

River Governor, Nyesom Wike, has pledged N500 million to support Sokoto government in rebuilding the state central market ravaged by fire on Tuesday.

Wike made the pledge during his visit to Sokoto yesterday.

He said the money would also be used in support of victims of the inferno.

“A situation where the means of livelihood of the people of Sokoto State and the drive of the government to improve the people’s lives and a broad spectrum of socio-economic wellbeing of many people will be affected, does not augur well for development and progress,” Wike said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto explained that the gutted market had 16,000 shops out of which, at least, 60 percent were affected by the fire.

He said when the fire broke out the entire state government apparatus and some from the Federal Government were mobilised to control it.

After inspecting the scene, Governor Wike and his entourage also paid a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in his palace.