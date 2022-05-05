From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he would form a government of national unity if elected president.

Governor Wike, in a statement, gave the assurance when he met with PDP leaders and delegates in Lokoja, Kogi State.

While soliciting delegates votes to clinch the PDP presidential ticket, Governor Wike said he would bring a strong leadership to bear in and bridge the current division that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has engendered among Nigerians.

“If we win, we will form a government of national unity in which we will bring everybody together. God didn’t make mistake to have put us all in a country called Nigeria. God has given us everything. All that is required is a strong leadership that can put everything together and you’ll see Nigeria become what it should truly be,” he said.

Governor Wike said he is prepared, desirous and full of energy to lead Nigeria out of its current woes.

He noted the enormity of the challenges, but assured he would be that president who will not shy away from his responsibility to Nigeria.

He said: “When I take action, you’ll know the president has taken action. It will not be a leadership that is unsure of what decision to make or not. I have the character and people know me for the character that I have and what I will do. Nigerians know my views on issues. If we want to do something, let’s do it rightly.”

Governor Wike insisted it is imperative for the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria. He assure that if he was given the ticket and eventually becomes the president, the best brains would be assembled and he will be an effective leader of the team.