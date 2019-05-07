TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that any kidnapper or cultist arrested by law enforcement agencies will face the full weight of the law.

Governor Wike stated that his administration had taken steps to plug all loopholes that negate the prosecution of suspected cultists and kidnappers in the state.

He spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a congratulatory visit by the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

He said: “We should do well by ensuring that our children turn a new leaf. Once any cultist or kidnapper is caught, the law will be applied.

“We will apply the big stick. If any person is caught, the person should forget it. The period they go to the Ministry of Justice to stop them being charged to court is over,” he stated.

The governor said that his administration would support different communities to scale up peace efforts to discourage cultism and kidnapping.

He appealed to parents to talk to their children to shun cultism and kidnapping for the stability and development of the state.

Governor Wike commended the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs for working towards the enthronement of peace in the area and approved the setting up of a peace and security committee for the LGA.

He noted that peace will enhance the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

In his remarks, the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, congratulated the state governor on his re-election.

He commended Governor Wike for standing with the people of Akuku-Toru LGA during their time of despair after the military invasion of the area during the presidential election.

King Disrael Bob-Manuel said the people of the area had sworn that the kind of bloodletting that took place in the area during the last elections will not re-occur.

He appealed to the Rivers governor to approve a peace and security committee for the area, adding that the people were also working to improve employment through a relationship with a private investor.