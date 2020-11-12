It’ll be winner takes all game in the match between MFM of Lagos and Abia Warriors at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt.

MFM currently top the group with seven points from three games, same points as Bayelsa United who are in the second position, but with a better goal difference and a game at hand.

Abia Warriors, however, need to get the total three points to be able to topple Bayelsa United in the group as anything less than a win would eliminate them from the competition.

Yesterday, Bayelsa United walkedover Ndala FC as the non-league side failed to turn up for the early morning game.

MFM will need to work on their discipline as they had a red card in each of their three games played, so far, in the competition.

Also, yesterday, amateur side, Ottasolo FC of Lagos, defeated Cynosure FC 1-0 to secure their first win in the tournament.

Apart from MFM’s game against Warriors today, Cynosure FC will be looking forward to get something out of their game against host team, Rivers United, while the final game of the day will see Akwa United taking on Ottasolo FC.

Yesterday’s games were watched by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, while ex-internationals, Tijani Babangida and Kadiri Ikhana were also available.

Also, the organisers of the championships fulfilled their promise of bringing scouts at the tournament with Olympic Marseille of France’s Chief Scout, Omar Sciolla, VP Landmark Sports Promotions Ltd and Chinedu Amadi, among the people at the high table.