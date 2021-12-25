From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians to use this Christmas season to promote love, peace and unity.

Governor Wike, in a Christmas message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, urged the Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide. The governor also called on the people to pray for Rivers State and Nigeria.

He said that the state will continue to grow from strength to strength as his administration was founded on God and the will of the people.

He advised the people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God who has the solution to all societal challenges.

Governor Wike assured the people of the state that his administration was working with all security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.

The governor assured the people that his administration will continue to build a new Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the State Government.

While wishing people of Rivers State a Merry Christmas, Governor Wike urged them to celebrate in moderation, observe COVID-19 protocols, traffic rules and cooperate with security agencies during and after the season.