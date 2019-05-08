Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that any kidnapper or cultist arrested by law enforcement agencies will face the full weight of the law.

Governor Wike said his administration has taken steps to plug all loopholes that negate the prosecution of suspected cultists and kidnappers.

He spoke, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a congratulatory visit by the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

He said: “We should do well by ensuring that our children turn a new leaf. Once any cultist or kidnapper is caught, the law will be applied.

“We will apply the big stick. If any person is caught, the person should forget it. The period they go to the Ministry of Justice to stop them being charged to court is over.”

The governor said his administration will support different communities to scale up peace efforts to discourage cultism and kidnapping. He appealed to parents to talk to their children to shun cultism and kidnapping for the stability and development of the state.

Governor Wike commended the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs for working towards the enthronement of peace in the area, and approved the setting up of peace and security committee for the council.

He noted that peace will enhance the creation of job opportunities for the youths of the state.

The Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, congratulated the governor on his re-election and lauded him for standing with the people of Akuku-Toru LGA during their time of despair after the military invasion of the area during the presidential election.

Bob-Manuel said the people have sworn that the bloodletting that took place in the area during the last elections will not occur again.

He appealed to the governor to approve a peace and security committee for the area, adding that the people were also working to improve employment through a relationship with a private investor.

Meanwhile, the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the violence, killings and other related acts that occurred during the February 23 and March 9, general election has said it is not out to witch-hunt anybody, group or institution.

Chairman of the six-member commission, Justice Monima Danagogo, in his inaugural speech, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the commission was set up by Governor Wike, pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 30, Rivers State, 1999.

“As you may be aware, we are a fact-finding body. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody. I repeat, as you may be aware, we are a fact-finding body. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody, group or institution.

“We are not also sitting like a court of law. It follows, therefore, that we are not bound by the state rules of the law of evidence. But, we are duty bound to fully observe and follow all the known principles of natural justice.

“The terms of reference of the commission are to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence, killing and other related acts and matters, which occurred during the February 23 and March 9, general election in Rivers State; to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of all the various acts of violence and killings, which occurred in the state during the period of the aforesaid elections; to identify the victims of the violence; to identify the motive, if any, behind the said violence, killings and other related acts and matters which occurred during the aforesaid general election in Rivers State.”