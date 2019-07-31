Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Blessing Didia, over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.

Wike also queried Didia over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, he directed the vice chancellor to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, security operatives have been mobilized within the premises of RSU following the tension arising from the killing of a final year student of the institution.

Daily Sun gathered that the final year student, who was in the Department of Agriculture, Prince Tuakabari, was shot dead by armed men suspected to be members of a cultist group.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday evening, and the deceased died on the way to hospital.

When Daily Sun visited the university yesterday, the reporter observed another round of shooting, which broke out in the campus after security operatives deployed in the school confronted some suspected individuals within the campus.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the University, Henry Ephraim, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the victim was shot around a field within Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) female hostel by gunmen around 5pm and he died before reaching hospital for medical attention. Ephraim assured that security measures had been put in place to forestall further attacks. He disclosed that academic activities, including the ongoing final year examinations have not been disrupted.

He added that the management of the institution would come up with a position on the killing.

The state police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the killing to journalists, adding that normalcy has been restored.