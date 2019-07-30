TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia, over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.

Governor Wike also queried the Vice Chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

Governor Wike directed the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.

The query by the governor came on the heels of shooting at the institution, which led to the death of a final year student in the Department of Agriculture.

Also, there was another round of shooting yesterday, in the school premises which has paralyzed academic activities.