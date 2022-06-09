From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the reappointment of Chukwuemeka Woke, as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Woke, who had been his (Wike) Chief of Staff since the governor assumed office in 2015, was on May 24, 2022, relieved of his office.

Similarly, Governor Wike will on today (Friday) swear-in three commissioners-designate at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt by 12pm.

They are: Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Isaac Kamalu and George-Kelly, Dakorinama Alabo.

The separate announcements were signed by Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant Media to Governor Wike

The three commissioners-designate were part of the last State Executive Council that was dissolved on May 24.

