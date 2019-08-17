Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Christians to work in unity for the growth of the faith. Governor Wike also regretted the level of disunity among Christian denominations, saying that it is hindering the expansion of the Church.

He spoke on Friday during a courtesy visit by His Eminence, Baba Aladura, Dr David Bob-Manuel, Moses Orimolade IX and Prelate of The Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “Let me appeal to Christians that the time has come when we have to work as a body. There are too many divisions in the faith. Look at the Christian Association of Nigeria in Rivers State, it has been divided into factions. This is not necessary. We cannot be the body of Christ and we are not working together. Working as a team will make the Church grow faster than it is doing right now “Governor Wike assured the Christian community that his administration will continue to support them. He said that the support is borne out of the fact that Rivers is a Christian State.

He reiterated that there is no gain in youths becoming cultists and urged the church to work with the State government to discourage cultism. “There is no gain in joining cult groups. Cultism does not pay. We need to continue talking to our youths on the need to shun cultism “, he said.

Governor Wike congratulated the Baba Aladura on his emergence as the leader of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide. He said Rivers people are proud of him.