Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Academy of Education has nominated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a honorary fellow of the Academy in recognition of his contributions to the development of education across the country.

Announcing the recognition at the Government House, Port Harcourt,the state capital, during a courtesy visit, yesterday, Secretary General of the Academy, Professor Elizabeth Okeke, said Wike was nominated because he has dutifully served the country in the promotion of education.

She said: “You were nominated by the Academy because of your contributions to the development of Education. You are to be conferred with the position of the Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education. It will be conferred on you on the November 5.

“We appreciate your contributions in nation-building. We considered all your contributions in the field of education, dating back several years. We have decided to recognise you, officially, as the apex education body in the country”.

The apex education body urged governor Wike to continue developing education, and noted that the Nigerian Academy of Education would always collaborate with him.

She also disclosed that the Academy will hold its 34th national congress in Port Harcourt, between November 4 and 7.

“We are here to congratulate you for your exceptional leadership. We are praying for you to succeed more in the course of your second term “, he said.

In his response, Wike thanked the Academy for accepting to host its national congress in Port Harcourt, and added that it would attract educationists from across the country.

“We thank you for accepting to host the congress in Port Harcourt. That means people from all over the country will come to the state. When they come, they will see that Port Harcourt is peaceful “, he said.

The governor promised that his pledge to construct a new Convocation Arena, at the University of Port Harcourt would be actualised.

Governor Wike urged the Academy to work in unity to promote education and also added that the Academy should ensure that the 34th congress is the very best.

“We will give you all the necessary support to ensure that the forthcoming congress is the very best in the history of the Academy.

“I thank you for your prayers.

“But, for your prayers, we wouldn’t have been here.

“We thank God that He has done the best for Rivers state. We thank God that He heard our prayers,” Wike said.