“This torch is one of the keys to the hosting of the National Sports Festival. As you are all aware, Rivers state is a major player and stakeholder in the affairs of the NSF. We are always counted among the best when it comes to the National Sports Festival. We also know that the National Sports Festival is like the Olympics of Nigeria.

“It goes a long way to bring unity among our youths. It binds our youths and encourages our youths,” said Governor Wike. He assured the state’s athletes of all necessary support ahead of the Festival, insisting that the state will not be going to Edo to participate alone but to make a good showing. “We’re not just prepared to go and compete in Edo 2020, we will make sure we are counted among the best in the comity of States,” he stressed. Also present at the torch-receiving ceremony is the new Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Sports and President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo; officials, coaches, and athletes in the ministry.