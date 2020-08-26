Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.

This was even as the then leader of the House, Chidi Lloyd, apologised to Rivers people for the role he played in the crisis.

However, they have all agreed to work together as members of one big family under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The major actors included Lloyd, Michael Chindah, Evans Bipi and Kelechi Nworgu.

Governor Wike brokered the reconciliation yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.

He said: “They are the people directly involved in the House of Assembly crisis and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.

“They are still members of the same family and happy with the reconciliation.”

Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God and restated his earlier apology to Chinda and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis.

He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart and thanked Wike for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation.

Responding, Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation.

He also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring he remained alive after the incident.

Chindah, who observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December 2013.

He urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.

Also, Bipi described Lloyd as a man with a large heart and thanked him for coming back to his roots.

Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.

He said he never regretted his action on the day of the incident as he stood for the freedom of the state.