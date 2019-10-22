In line with his pledge to the family of Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, slain Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship election agent in Khana Local Government Area, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has released N200 million for the education of the children of the deceased lecturer.

Governor Wike announced a N200 million scholarship for the late Dr. Gberegbe, directing the widow to open bank accounts for each of the four children. This pledge was made during the governor’s condolence visit.

Dr. Gberegbe, who was a lecturer at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, was allegedly murdered by SARS personnel at the Bori governorship election collation centre.

During the visit, Governor Wike said: “The state government will offer scholarship to the four young children left behind by the deceased. The Mother of the children should open dedicated account for each of the children. The state government will pay N50 million to each of the four children for their education.”

The governor has officially released the funds to the family.