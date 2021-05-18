From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of N280 million to families of 14 security personnel murdered by gunmen during a recent attack on security formations in parts of state.

Governor Wike had during a condolence visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, and officers of the State Police Command recently, announced the donation of N20 million to each family of officers killed by gunmen.

The cheques were presented to 11 widows of police officers at the State Police Command, two bereaved family members of the Nigerian Air Force at the Nigerian Air Force Base and a widow of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NCDC) official respectively, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said the gesture was in fulfilment of Wike’s earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

“Governor Nyesom Wike CON, deeply sympathises with you. We know there is nothing else he can do to bring your husbands, fathers and brothers back to you. But, he has asked me to tell you that in situations like this, we look unto God and pray that God will continue to support you and show his grace to you. He wants you to know that your husbands and fathers did not die in vain, but died for their fatherland and God will certainly take care of all that concerns them. Men may not be able to do much to assuage your feelings, but be rest assured that God Almighty will take care you. The governor has asked us to bring this token of N20 million each to the widows and children of the deceased security personnel.

“Our role as a government is to always identify with people who make sacrifices for the good of humanity, the good of Nigeria and the State. No doubt, your husbands were some of those who made such sacrifices along with several officers who are doing same.”

On behalf of the recipients, the widow of Inspector Paulinus Bassey, Grace Bassey, expressed gratitude to the governor for the kind gesture of empowering the widows and family members of the deceased.