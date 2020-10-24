TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has reinforced a ban on activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the State, in line with the prescription order of the federal government.



Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a state-wide broadcast reinforcing the proscription of IPOB, said no form of procession or agitation by the group or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in the State henceforth.



Wike explained that State government reached this firm conclusion having observed that the activities of the banned IPOB were not just dangerous to lives and property, but also constitute clear and present threat to the existential interest and aspirations of Rivers State and all her people.



“Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the State. Government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures”, he said.



He disclosed that he would be meeting with all leaders of youth groups and community development committees in the State tomorrow, to take holistic measures to counter and stop all IPOB activities in Rivers State.



The governor stated one Mr. Stanley Mgbere has been declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo Local Government Area; and a ransom of N50 million would be given to any person with useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.



He recall that since IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, the group has carried out intermittent processions in parts of Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas.

According to him, IPOB aim had been to disturb the peace of the State by unleashing violence and destruction on lives and property at will.





The Rivers State government, according to the governor, had severally pleaded, warned, and even advised IPOB and its members to discontinue its insurrectional actions in Rivers to no avail.

“Instead, IPOB unleashed another orgy of violence and destruction inflicted at Oyigbo Local Government Area and some parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday, October 21, 2020”.



He said this evil, wicked and audacious action resulted in the unnecessary loss of scores of lives, including soldiers and police officers, and the destruction of both public and private property, including police stations, court buildings, and business premises.



“Not done, members of the outlawed group also visited physical violence on members of some targeted community which, but, for the quick intervention of the State Government and the security agencies, would have resulted in some form of internecine bloodbath in the State.



“Today, IPOB continued with its devilish and destructive activities at Rumukwurushi, Iriebe, and Oyigbo in open defiance of the State Government’s curfew on human movements. Security intelligence and surveillance have revealed that IPOB has continued to expand its membership drive, holding meetings regularly, and expanding its logistical base, including the maintenance of illegal detention cells in Emenike and other parts of Diobu, Port Harcourt.



“As a matter of fact, Oyigbo town has practically become the group’s main operational base in Rivers State, from which they’ve become notorious for launching premeditated violence and terror on the State, businesses and innocent citizens.

“As a people, we have become very much unsettled by the terrorist acts and endured the continuing irritations, violence, destruction, and provocations of IPOB in and against the people of Rivers State”, he stated.





The governor noted that as a strange element with strange political ideology, IPOB has no legal or moral right to invade Rivers or any part therefore at its behest; to disturb public peace, and subject lives and property to violence or threat of destruction under any guise.



He emphasised that Rivers’ love, accommodation and hospitality towards all who reside in and do business in the state are being mistaken for weakness by the banned IPOB.

He warned that enough is enough as the government could no longer tolerate the menace of group.



“I wish to appeal to the people of Oyigbo Local Government Area to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands despite the intense provocation, as government has the capacity to deal with the challenge and ensure the safety of lives and property in the Local Government Area.

“We will soon carry out on the spot inspection and assessment of the destruction they have suffered and take appropriate measures to mitigate the loss and damage caused to lives and property”, he said.





Governor Wike expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of those that have either lost their loved ones or suffered damages to their property from the destructive acts of IPOB in our State.