“Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of pro- cession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any per- son or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the state. Government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures,” he said.

He disclosed that he would be meeting with all leaders of youth groups and community-development committees in the state tomorrow, to take holistic measures to counter and stop all IPOB activities in Rivers State. The governor stated one Mr. Stanley Mgbere had been declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, and a ransom of N50 mil- lion would be given to any per- son with useful information that would lead to his arrest. He recalled that since IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal High Court and subsequently proscribed in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, the group had carried out intermittent processions in parts of Rivers State, especially in Oyigbo and some notorious suburbs in Port Harcourt City lo- cal government areas.