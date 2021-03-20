From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure the sustenance of peace and development of rural communities, as part of efforts to strengthen the security and development of the state.

Speaking during a consultative meeting between stakeholders of Ekporo community of Eleme Local Government Area and their neighbours, Ogu community in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area at the weekend, Governor Wike said he was elated about the continued peace and receptive attitude of both communities to foster the resettlement of displaced members of Ekporo Community.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, observed that the consultative meeting was scheduled as a follow-up to strengthen the peace, unravel grey concerns and ensure the mutual understanding of both communities that were involved in the crisis that evacuated Ekporo people from their community eight years ago.

He emphasized that the desire to fast-track the development and resettlement of Ekporo people in a united and peaceful atmosphere that is unnegotiable.

He said: “Government is here to make certain that we do not only bury the past, but that we forgive each other and move forward. In doing this, we wish to achieve the resettlement of Ekporo people in a peaceful and united atmosphere.

“We believe that this can be achieved when the Ekporo people and their neighbours, Ogu people, are both properly informed and are on same page on the subject matter.

“This meeting is another deliberate measure to confirm that stakeholders of both communities inform their people and agree with government on the development and resettlement of the Ekporo people in a peaceful and conducive environment without anyone overstepping their bounds.

“We all understand the delicate place of peace in any developmental stride. If our communities must develop, there must be peaceful co-existence”.

The governor also thanked both communities for the sustained peace and declaring his desire to see smooth development of that area”.

In response, the Senator representing Rivers East, George Sekibo, noted that the meeting of the two community was a good milestone as peace-finding tour by lawmakers had previously discovered that members of both communities desired such mutual meetings.

Similarly, the former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Olaka Nwogu, noted that the government effort to see development and peaceful co-existence was a model.

He further noted that the desire of Eleme people was to encourage good neighbourliness and support for each other as brothers.

The meeting was also attended by the State House of Assembly member representing Ogu-Bolo constituency, Evans Bipi, and the member representating Eleme constituency, Igwe Aforji.

Others were the former State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Marcus Nle-Ejii, the former Local Government Chairman of Eleme, Mr. Ejor N. Ejor, the Paramount Chief of Okporo Kingdom, Emere Samuel Obe, the Chairman of Ogu Kingdom Council of Chiefs, Chief L. T. Williams-Igbonib, elder statesman, Ambassador Spiff Taribo-Amgbara and other stakeholders.