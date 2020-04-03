Tony John, Port Harcourt
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lifted the curfew imposed on Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba areas of Port Harcourt, with effect from today.
Governor Wike also recalled the suspended Chairman and Deputy of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Wike stated this, yesterday, during a state broadcast.
“With effect from April 3, the 24 hours curfew imposed from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba has been lifted. All borders and markets in the state remain closed.
“Following the interventions of some well-meaning citizens of the state, the suspension of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has been lifted.
“However, this should serve as a warning to local government chairmen and traditional rulers who will allow markets to be open in their areas.
“Residents of Mgbuosimi-ni-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences. Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing. “Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect,” Wike said.
The governor called on International Oil Companies (IOC) operating in the state to support government by donating towards the contain- ment of the virus.
He,however, thanked Rivers people for their cooperation.
“The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported.
Leave a Reply