TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has suspended the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas for six days, with effect from today (Thursday).

Governor Wike announced this last night in a state-wide broadcast, saying that the suspension would last till 8pm, Tuesday, May 26.

He said: “It is important to emphasized that the relaxation only allows for free human and vehicular movements and the opening of limited businesses, such as banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and grocery shops.

“All land, sea and air exit and entry borders and routes into Rivers State shall remain closed.

“Similarly, all open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, in-service restaurants and barbers’ shops must remain shut.

“Religious gatherings of more than 50 persons remain prohibited. All public weddings, burials and other social gathering also remain prohibited”, he emphasized.

The governor enjoined residents to continue to maintain social distancing in every space, including vehicles, bank premises and shopping places as required by the subsisting regulations.

He warned that those, who refuse to comply with the duly established orders and restrictions would be arrested and prosecuted, for deliberately endangering themselves and the lives of others in the face of this deadly virus.

Governor Wike reassured residents of the state that government was determined more than ever to do everything to fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers.

“We, therefore, urge residents not to panic even with the increasing number of positive cases, which is only indicative of the expanded testing now taking place in the State.

“Before long, we will flatten the curve, gradually lift the restrictions, restore normalcy and open up the State fully for business.

“But until then, we will continue to ask for your patience, cooperation and religious compliance with the established measures to curb the spread of this virus.

The governor expressed appreciation to those who are in the frontlines supporting the efforts of the state government in several ways to mitigate the spread of this virus in Rivers.