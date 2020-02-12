Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released fund for the payment of the 2020/2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the 2020 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) as well as the National Examination Council (NECO).

Governor Wike made available the fund in fulfilment of his earlier promise.

Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this yesterday, when he briefed journalists in Port Harcourt.

He said Governor Wike has also directed that candidates who have already paid for the examinations be refunded their money.

Kaniye further stressed that the ministry would make public modalities for the registration of the examination by candidates, who are yet to register for the JAMB examination.