Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released funds for the running of schools for the 2019/2020 academic session, in line with his abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools.

The funds would be used by the schools for registers, chalks, dusters, markers, notebooks, pens and other consumables.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adonye Dagogo Hart, said Governor Wike has also released funds for the supervision of schools for the 2019/2020 academic session in addition to the release of six Hilux vans for school supervision.

This was as the state government suspended the Principal of Oginigba Community Secondary School, for allegedly collecting llegal levies.

Hart said the suspension of the principal was to serve as a deterrent to other school administrators.

On June 24, the governor announced the total abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state. Wike directed state-owned primary and secondary schools to stop collecting fees and levies with immediate effect.

He said henceforth, government would send direct allocations to primary and secondary schools management for their operations.

He spoke during a meeting with heads of primary and secondary schools, state senior secondary schools board and universal basic education board at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“If I hear that any school head collects any fees or levies, be they examination, NECO or WAEC fees, that school head would be sanctioned. We shall not only dismiss the school head, we will prosecute the person involved. Government will work out grants that will be sent to the schools for their regular management and operations.”

He directed the ministry of education, senior secondary schools board and the universal basic education board to monitor public schools across the state to ensure compliance.

Like, who noted that his administration funds the salaries, allowances, examinations and equipment of all public schools, assured that his administration would remain committed to the provision of quality education.

He also called on the leadership of labour to always place the interest of the state above other considerations.

He also announced that the forthcoming employment of teachers would be based on merit as applicants would be expected to write examination.

He spoke while inaugurating the secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) in Port Harcourt.

Chairman of NLC, Beatrice Itubo, commended the governor for building the secretariat despite recent economic challenges.