TONY JOHN, Port, Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the release of N132 million for the payment of monthly allowances for members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of NYSC at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said the payment process has been activated by his administration.

“We have released N132 million for the payment of the allowances for corps members serving in the state”, he said.

He further informed that funds have been released for the construction of drainage, completion of the 5,000 capacity auditorium, 3,000 mattresses and 1,500 double-bunk beds for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Nonwa.

He said: “The corps members are serving the interest of the state. We are only investing to enhance their performance.

“We have released funds for the construction of internal roads, drainage, 1,500 double-bunk beds and 3,000 mattresses at the Permanent Orientation Camp.”

He assured that the 5,000-seater auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp would be delivered to the NYSC Governing Council in May, 2020.

He urged the NYSC management to work out the issue of security at the NYSC Orientation Camp with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“Rivers State Government will give all the required support to ensure the NYSC carries out their responsibilities to the people of Rivers State”, he said.

Acting Chairman of the Governing Council of NYSC, Mrs Binta Muazu, appreciated Governor Wike for his investments in the NYSC.

“We were at the Permanent Orientation Camp and we saw the construction of a massive 5,000 capacity amphitheatre. We want to be part of the commissioning of that facility.

“You are constant in the payment of monthly subvention to the NYSC and we are happy with the promise to release the allowances of corps members “, she said.

She said the generosity of the governor to the NYSC was outstanding.