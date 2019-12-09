Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the immediate release of N500 million grant to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) to enable it continue its transformation programmes.

Wike gave the directive at the weekend, during the 37th convocation ceremony of the institution, in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, said under his watch, the government would continue to invest and take necessary practical measures to strengthen the university to deliver on its mandate, for the development of Rivers people.

He said IAUE was a leading institution for the training of educators in Nigeria, saying teachers were the foundation of any viable educational system.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, and his team for enhancing the university’s carrying-capacity, successfully mounting new academic programmes and graduating its first set of doctorate degree students.

He directed the university administration to investigate and weed out any lecturer or staff, who engages in money-for-grade, sex-for-grade and other untoward practices in the tertiary institutions.

“We must rescue our universities from moral and sexual perverts and keep them safe and healthy for effective impartation of knowledge to take place,” Wike said.

He thanked the Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, for fulfilling his promise to donate a female hostel block for the university and prayed God to continue to prosper his church.

Wike said university graduation was the triumph of toil, the effect of effort and the outcome of hard work, stressing that it is always a proud moment for parents, guardians, teachers and the university administration.

He urged the graduands to set their priorities right, locate prospects and opportunities in the seeming challenges and invest more of their time, energy and resources into productive ventures.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Aaron Ikuru, thanked the governor for re-appointing him and his colleagues as the 11th governing council of the university.

He reassured the governor they would continue to work with uncompromising zeal for excellence, integrity and service.