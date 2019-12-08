TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor has directed the immediate release of N500 million grant to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to enable it continue its transformation programmes.

Wike stated this at the weekend, during the 37th convocation ceremony of the institution, in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said under his watch, the state government would continue to invest and take necessary practical measures to strengthen the university to deliver on its mandate, for the development of Rivers people.

He said the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education was a leading institution for the training of educators in Nigeria, stressed that teachers were the foundation of any viable educational system.

According to him, the university was established by the state government as a specialized institution for the practical training of graduate teachers for our educational system.

He commended the Vice Chancellor and his team for enhancing the university’s carrying-capacity, successfully mounting new academic programmes and graduating its first set of doctorate degree students.

Governor Wike re-emphasized the state government’s zero tolerance for cultism, sexual harassment, examination malpractice, sorting, sale of hand outs and extortion of students.

He directed the university administration to investigate and weed out any lecturer or staff, who engages in money-for-grade, sex-for-grade and other untoward practices in the tertiary institutions.

“We must rescue our universities from moral and sexual perverts and keep them safe and healthy for effective impartation of knowledge to take place”, Wike further stressed.

He expressed gratitude to the Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, for fulfilling his promise to donate a female hostel block for the university and prayed the Almighty God to continue to prosper church.

Wike said university graduation was the triumph of toil, the effect of effort and the outcome of hard work, stressing that it is always a proud moment for parents, guardians, teachers and the university administration.

He urged the graduands to set their priorities right, locate prospects and opportunities in the seeming challenges and invest more of their time, energy and resources into productive ventures.

In his address the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Aaron Ikuru, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for re-appointing him and his colleagues as the 11th Governing Council of the university reassured the governor that they would continue to work with uncompromising zeal for excellence, integrity and service.

Also speaking the Vice- Chancellor of the University, Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, said a total of 3,169 graduands made up of 45 Doctor of Philosophy, 1,070 Masters Degree, 391 Postgraduate diploma, 1,654 Bachelor’s Degree and nine Certificates.

According to him, 19 out of the graduands obtained the first class Honours Degree.

Highlights of the occasion were commissioning of projects and presentation of prizes.