Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released N50 million for the burial ceremony of state-born legal icon, Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

Governor Wike made the announcement yesterday, through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, as preparations for the burial of the retired Supreme Court judge gained momentum.

Wike, who commiserated with the family of the late eminent jurist, described Karibi-Whyte as a foremost legal icon at the national and international levels, saying he deserved nothing less than a befitting state burial.

The governor expressed this when he briefed members of the family, who paid a courtesy call on him in Port Harcourt.

Presenting the cheque, the SSG said Wike has, again, demonstrated his love for the Kalabari people, which the governor has shown through various developmental projects and welfare support to individuals and organisations.

He urged them to be peaceful and deploy the fund to judicious use.

Meanwhile, commendation service for the late judge will hold tomorrow by 10am at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church while the burial service will hold in Abonnema in Akuku Toru council on Saturday.