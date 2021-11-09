From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner or Information and Communications Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has described Governor Nyesom Wike as the new face of democracy in Nigeria

Nsirim has also dedicated the Outstanding Commissioner of the Year Award conferred on him by the Garden City Advancement Award (GACA) 2021, to God Almighty and the state governor.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award on Sunday night in PortHarcourt, Nsirim said the award was made possible by the governor who had achieved so much developmental strides through his visionary leadership.

He thanked Governor Wike for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“His Excellency is doing quite a good job. I am proud to be associated with him because anywhere you go in Nigeria, his name resonates with good governance. He (Wike) remains the star governor in Nigeria. He remains the new face democracy in Nigeria.”

Nsirim said the award was dedicated to God for his grace and Governor Wike who provided him with the platform to win the award.

“First, I attribute this to the grace of God Almighty because it is the grace of God that distinguishes a man. It is the grace of God that gives you the oil of excellence. So, it is God first that has made this possible.

“And, of course, God used His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who appointed me Permanent Secretary four years ago, now Commissioner for Information. And without him giving me the platform, I wouldn’t be recognised.”

He also described the award as a vote of confidence on the media community in Rivers State.

“So, for me, this is also a kind of vote of confidence to the media community, Rivers State. It means that we that are journalists in Rivers State are serving the government well.”

He said Governor Wike is determined to make Rivers an investors’ destination of choice in Nigeria, adding that the Ministry of Information and Communications would continue to evolve programmes to bring about a new narrative in the state.

