Activities marking the second year anniversary of the second tenure in office of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will be rounded off today.

Tomorrow at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Wike, will give account of six years of transformation and unprecedented development in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The infrastructural revolution, golden era in health care, educational advancement, agricultural development, rural transformation and economic advancements will feature prominently.

Other areas include, housing development, security, administration of justice, sports development, social welfare and culture/tourism.

All lovers of democracy are enjoined to be part of this historic event which will also unfold plans for the remaining two years.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.