Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied the allegation by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sachem, saying it was sour grape as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in 2019 elections.

He reiterated his allegation of alleged illegal bunkering.

This is coming as the governor announced the dissolution of the state executive council.

Speaking yesterday during a valedictory session of the council, Wike said the GOC, 6 Division’s allegation before the House of Representatives Committee on Army, never took place.

He said: “I thank you for the political support you gave me when there was no hope. At a time when the GOC came, you stood firm to say, you will not agree. We will continue to protect our votes.

“They say they will remove me through the tribunal, but we defeated them during the elections. If it is to conduct elections, they will never win.

“Someone who says he never met me before and has never been to Government House would say I am fighting him because I tried to bribe him with billions of naira.

“The GOC has been fully involved in oil bunkering. He should explain his involvement instead of the false allegation.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Army was here; he could not say he was bribed. He is saying this because he is involved in oil bunkering.

“They know it is correct. Elections that we defeated you and your party, why would I have to pay bribe. We defeated you in that election.

“The man you have not met, how could he have offered to bribe you?”

Wike said he will continue to promote Rivers first at all times. He said the interest of Rivers State is ahead of all other considerations.

The governor also berated the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, for negative comments against the government and Rivers State people, when he is part of the atmosphere of insecurity being fuelled by cultism.

He thanked members of the former Rivers State executive council for their contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “It has been a rewarding experience and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity.”

Former secretary to the government, Kenneth Kobani moved the motion for the dissolution and was seconded by former commissioner for Transport, Michael West