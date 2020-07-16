Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has rescued former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, from alleged house arrest.

Governor Wike reportedly took her into protective custody from her Port Harcourt residence.

Security operatives barricaded residence of the former NDDC managing director in the state capital.

It was gathered that Nunieh was trapped in an unsecured situation before she was rescued.

She was billed to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC to give testimony on the allegation of misappropriation of funds in the commission.

The incident occurred barely 48 hours after the state government warned that ‘nothing should happen to our daughter’ (referring to Joi Nunieh) concerning the present altercations in the NDDC.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, cautioned those involved in the ongoing investigations in the Commission to ensure that the former acting managing director did not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

The state government also stated that it would not support any action that will prevent or jeopardise the work of President Muhammadu Buhari to positively reposition the NDDC, but vowed to protect its citizens from danger regardless of their political affiliations.