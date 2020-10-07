Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has restated the commitment of his administration to improve the administration of justice in the State.

Governor Wike gave the assurance yesterday, at the inauguration of a new Customary Court of Appeal Complex in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that effective justice delivery would help to deepen democracy in the country.

The governor regretted that those who do not understand this always think he has ulterior motives.

He said recently, 54 units of flats were built and donated to some federal agencies in Ogu /Bolo Local Government Area and nobody said that there was an ulterior motive.

Wike stated: “As a government, we shall continue to support the judiciary to promote the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice.

“It is important for people in positions of trust to endeavour to make an enduring mark while in office.

“I am delighted that the Customary Court of Appeal has made judicious use of the capital budget released to it.

“We have released your capital budget and you have been able to utilise it in this manner. When you leave office, people will look at this structure and remember that you built it.

“That is why I keep saying that whenever you have the opportunity to serve, try to make a difference. This facility will add to improving justice service delivery”, he stated.

President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo, said the new structure would provide office accommodation for all the judges posted to the court.

She noted that with an e-libray facility, litigants and lawyers would experience efficient, fair and quality dispensation of justice.