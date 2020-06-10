Tony John, Port Harcourt and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reviewed the restriction on the number of worshippers during church services from 50 to 70 persons in the state.

He said modalities were also being worked out for the number of Moslems that would participate in Friday prayers.

He said these were part of resolutions reached at a meeting with religious leaders in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor said most people still did not believe the reality of the pandemic and have continued to behave in manners that endanger the lives of others.

He enjoined the religious leaders to use their positions to enlighten their members to know that the pandemic, which has been claiming lives, was real.

He frowned at banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and other institutions that have continued to allow people to enter their premises without wearing face masks and warned that government would not hesitate to seal such premises should the practice continue.

On the Executive Order on burials, he said the N10 million fine imposed for defaulters is not to enrich government but to deter people from flouting the guidelines.

Speaking for the Moslem community, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Islamic Affairs, Murtala Bamidele, reaffirmed their determination to continue to cooperate with the state government to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In his remarks on behalf of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Soibi Dagogo Jack, noted that Rivers is the only state where the governor has continued to seek the input of religious leaders.

Bishop, Diocese of Evo Anglican Communion, who spoke for the Christian Council of Nigeria (CAN) commended the governor for the sincere and honest manner he has fought to save lives.

He pledged that the religious community would continue to support the State government’s strategies aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the European Union (EU) have donated medical equipment to the Federal Government.

The donation by the UN and EU to Nigeria was part of the cooperation on three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja, the UN and EU said 7.9 million people in the North East were in need of urgent humanitarian aid.

While noting that the COVID-19 pandemic risked exacerbating humanitarian needs, the UN and EU said humanitarians have already scaled up their response in reaction to the new challenges.

“The EU and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)have cooperated on three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge (EU HAB) flights destined for Abuja, transporting 52 metric tonnes of medical equipment and vital health supplies to support the COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic risks exacerbating humanitarian needs, also in Nigeria, where there are 7.9 million people in need of urgent humanitarian aid in the North-East.

“Humanitarians have already scaled up their response in reaction to the new challenges, and in line with the national COVID-19 response plan, through medical case management, setting up hand washing stations, quarantine shelters, and providing food assistance to people in need,” the UN and EU said.