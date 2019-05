TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the State Commissioner for Power, Shedrach Chukwu.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.

The directive was contained in a statement released last night by the governor’s aide on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

No reason was given for the commission’s sack.