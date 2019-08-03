TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the State University, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.

Also relieved of his appointment was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), as the acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The statement added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the State Governor in two weeks.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike recently, formally queried the sacked Vice Chancellor over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.

The governor also queried him over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

In that query, Governor Wike directed Prof. Didia to respond in writing within 24 hours.