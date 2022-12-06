From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governors Nyesom Wike, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Lagos and Oyo States are to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo town, Oyo State on Friday December 9, during the grand finale of the 14th convocation of the university, slated for Thursday, December 8.

The vice chancellor, Prof Abiodun Adebayo, at a press conference ahead of the convocation ceremony.

He said the three honourees have contributed immensely to the progress of the country, and were proud members of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the proprietor of the school.

He said 1, 547 undergraduates would be admitted into first degree, among them 41 students who bagged First Class Honours; 583 would be awarded master’s degree, and 34 doctorate degrees.

Adebayo said the university has been working round the clock to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments to ensure food security, eradicate hunger, and deal with poverty in the country. He said the institution had established an agro-allied company – Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) Seed Company, for the production of high yielding seeds and seedlings.

The company, he said, is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian universities, adding that ACU is in partnership with National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on the project.