From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have bagged honourary doctorate degrees from Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo town, Oyo State.

The degree honoris causa will be conferred on each of the trio on Friday, December 9, 2022, during the grand finale of the 14th convocation of the university, which will commence on Thursday, this week.

The Vice Chancellor of ACU, Prof Abiodun Adebayo, made the disclosure during a press conference addressed on the campus of the institution ahead of the 14th convocation ceremony of the university. A total of 1,547 undergraduates would be admitted into the first degree, among whom 41 students bagged First Class Honours. Also, 583 students will be awarded with master’s degrees, and 34 will bag doctorate degrees.

He explained that the three honourees are serving governors, have contributed immensely to the progress of the country, and are proud members of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the proprietor of the citadel of learning.

Adebayo stated further that the university has been working round the clock to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments to ensure food security, eradicate hunger, and deal with poverty in the country. He added that the institution has established an agro-allied company – Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) Seed Company, for the production of high-yielding seeds and seedlings.

The company, he said, is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian universities, adding that ACU is in partnership with the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on the project, saying: “Indisputably, agriculture and its businesses are matters of high priority to us in this great university. This is because just as agriculture is a mainstay of the nation’s economy, it is also a major sector that ensures life’s sustenance.

“The importance of food to human life and living cannot be over-emphasised, and many plants which give us food, grow through seeds. Our efforts in this direction have yielded positively because right now, the ACU seed company has been incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission.”

Adebayo, who fielded questions from journalists during the press conference, enjoined the Federal Government to step up its efforts geared towards providing adequate security for the lives and property of Nigerians, across different parts of the country for farmers that have abandoned their farms as a result of insecurity to go back to farming and to imbue the interests of Nigerians in farming towards achieving food security.

He stated that the university planted 50 acres of maize, which would be sold to the public. He added that the maize is a special breed that is fortified with Vitamin A. Farmers, across Oyo State, he said, were invited to a workshop in the institution, and they were amazed at what they saw with the maize.