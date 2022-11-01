From Kenneth Udeh from Abuja

On Wednesday, prominent personalities in the Nigerian political, business and academic spheres will converge at the NAF conference centre, Abuja to honour Senator (Prof) Sandy Onor representing the Central senatorial district at the 9th Senate on the occasion of his book launch and presentation.

The event of Senator Onor, a Chieftain and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Cross River State Governorship elections is being organised by a group tagged “The Committee of Friends of Sen. Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor” which is expected to witness the attendance of an array of dignitaries to launch the book titled “Foundations of Nigeria’s unity” authored by the Cross River Senator.

According to reports, the book is expected to give an insight into Senator Sandy’s leadership ideologies with regards to National development and unity, in addition to the Cross River parliamentarian’s life history and achievements at the Senate amongst others .

Political Stalwarts scheduled to attend the event include; Former Governor of Kwara State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki will take charge of the event as the Chairman; the executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who is to serve as the Book presenter ; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who will preside as the Special Guest of Honour; from the academic cadre Professor of History and Director of Research of Nigerian Army Resource Center , Abuja Prof. Chris B.N. Ogbogbo will serve as the Book Reviewer ; Secretary General, Committee of Vice Chancellors Association of Nigeria Professor Yakubu Ochefu while Senator Sandy the book writer will be the Chief Host of the event.

Senator Sandy is expected to share his wealth of expertise in Governance, while other guests are also anticipated to Speak on contemporary political issues with regards the forthcoming general elections at the event which commences at 3pm.

Other dignitaries anticipated at the event include Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Captains of businesses amongst others.