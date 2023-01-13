From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said that without the efforts of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the opposition party some forces in the country.

Ugochinyere in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the PDP was hijacked and headed towards total crash by people who were political double agents.

According to him, “Ali Modu Sheriff nearly killed the PDP, the party was at the verge of death and burial but Wike stood his ground and fought night and day, mobilised party members from every path of the country, to deal a fatal blow to sheriff and his political guy men.”

He said Wike deserves praises, and the PDP needs him for its rescue mission in the next general elections.

Ugochinyere said Wike fought against those sworn to emasculate the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one-party State down the throats of Nigerians.

He therefore added that the demand for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s National Chairman is right and will save the party from the crisis rocking it.

Ugochinyere said: “Ayu’s case can be likened to that of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, who insisted on remaining party chairman till 2018.

“This led to the dissolving of the national convention committee under the leadership of the great democrat Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

“I was in that fight, I fought side by side with the caretaker, Wike and WIKE’S energy, intelligence and commitment helped me with the team of lawyers to knock off sheriff and floor him in the high Court before the final battle.

“We have problems in the party but we must not forget truth, we must reach out and we must make sacrifice for peace and that is why I say removing Ayu is not something we should be negotiating.

“Ayu should be removed because he is a manipulator and greedy divisive elements who pretends to be a man of honour but a destroyer and desperate human being.

“How can Ayu remove the name of Chris Ogbu who won election and shamelessly go to Supreme Court to attempt to void his election. We are bitter and removing Ayu as Chairman even in the night of election is a struggle we from Ideato can’t stop.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculate the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one-party State down the throats of Nigerians.