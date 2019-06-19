Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the European Union (EU) countries to partner the state government in the development of commercial agricultural sector for the purpose of job creation.

Governor Wike also called on the EU countries to partner government to improve waste disposal system in the state capital.

Wike spoke, yesterday, during a forum of the European Union Heads of Missions in Abuja in a presentation entitled: “Understanding current political and security situation in Rivers State in particular and Niger Delta region in general.”

He said: “We will continue to solicit targeted development interventions in Rivers State from the European Union Missions.

“Increase your unconditional development grants to Rivers State, and deploy the same to fund programmes, projects and services that will sustainably advance the socio-economic wellbeing of our people and communities; and encourage European companies and investors to come to Rivers State in particular and the Niger Delta in general, and invest in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, maritime services, oil and gas exploration, quality healthcare delivery, quality education, especially, in science and technology, roads and transport infrastructure, affordable housing, water provision and effective waste disposal systems.”

He said though the state and the Niger Delta have their security challenges, the region is relatively peaceful, well governed and with a crime rate that is lower than the national average.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, said the meeting was an opportunity for the governor to address the Union on his visions and perspectives to the growth of the state.

He said he was sure the governor has hit the ground running by taking steps to actualise the goals of his administration.