Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approached the House of Assembly with an Executive Bill to rid the state of illegal markets, street trading and illegal motor parks.

Tagged ‘Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks Prohibition Bill 2019, it has passed first reading.

The bill came barely 24 hours after the expiration of the extended July 21 deadline given by the state government to affected men and women, whose business activities are carried out in the banned places.

Governor Wike sought the approval through a correspondence he addressed to the Speaker, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

Ibani disclosed this, yesterday, during plenary.

The letter read: “The Rt. Hon. Speaker, I have the pleasure to forward to you the above-mentioned bill for necessary legislative action.

“The bill is designed to prohibit all forms of street trading, illegal markets and motor parks in Rivers State, in order to bring sanity in our state.”