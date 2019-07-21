Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of Rivers State-born Nigerian Army officer, Col. Ken Elemele, who was killed in a Boko Haram ambush between Yobe and Borno last Wednesday.

The governor said that the fund would take off with initial seed money of N30million.

Governor Wike described the death of Col. Elemele as a sad loss to Rivers State and the entire country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the Rivers State Government would stand with the family.

Governor Wike said: “This is a sad loss of an illustrious son of Rivers State. We were expecting the emergence of another General before this unfortunate incident.

“Please accept my personal condolence and that of the good people of Rivers State. The Rivers State Government shares this grief with the family. We will stand with you through this period “.

The Governor prayed God to console the widow and her children, saying that only God can fill the gap created by the sudden death of Col Elemele.

“We urge you to put your trust in God. Be strong for your children. God will always support you at this time”, he said.

He said the Rivers State Government will be in touch with the family to ensure that their immediate needs are taken care of.

Widow of the deceased soldier, Mrs. Chioma Elemele thanked the Rivers State Governor for reaching out to the family.