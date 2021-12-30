From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has eulogised the contributions of Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) to the legal profession in the country.

He stated this at an event held Tuesday night in Port Harcourt to mark Ukala’s 65th birthday.

Wike accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette, narrated how before he proceeded to then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University to study Law, Ukala had been his family’s lawyer.

The governor recalled that while studying law, a chieftaincy dispute occurred in his community which led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers and himself on trumped up murder charge.

He said it took the intervention of Ukala, as their lead counsel, for them to be discharged and acquitted.

Wike said the legal luminary, in whose law firm he worked after leaving the Nigerian Law School, took his family’s ordeal very personal and gave his best to ensure that they got justice. He described Ukala as a refined and discipline lawyer, applauding him for being a worthy mentor to him and his wife when they started their legal practice in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on his initial chequered political history, the governor said when he declared his intention to contest for the office of the chairman, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in 1998, some callous politicians in his constituency ganged up and conspired with the police to frame him up for armed robbery.

He said Ukala not only intervened and secured his release, but also defended him from the tribunal to the Supreme Court without charging him as some vested interests in the council attempted to prevent his being sworn into office as Obio/Akpor council chairman.

“Then, my governorship election, most people may not believe it, from governorship tribunal down to Supreme Court, he never collected one dime.”

Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), said God has endowed Ukala with great learning and wisdom which he had put to good use in the defence of the vulnerable in society.