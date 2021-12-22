From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured his administration would mobilise resources towards achieving 80 percent implementation of the 2022 budget of N483.1 billion.

The governor gave the assurance shortly after signing into law the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021, at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said: “By the grace of God, we’ll hit the ground running from January 1. And so, we think what you have done is to give support to the executive council to render good services to the people of the state.”

Governor Wike said as a political year, 2022 would also be turbulent politically and will require so much attention in that regards.

He said everything would be put in place to ensure the state have the enabling resources to execute and implement what is provided in the budget.

Governor Wike thanked the lawmakers for quick passage of the Appropriation Bill and continual support in the provision of sustained good governance in the state.

House of Assembly Speaker, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged the robust collaboration that has existed between the executive and the legislature.

Ibani said most critics of the projects of the Wike administration, particularly the flyovers, lacked hindsight about the overall derivable benefits.

Presenting the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021 to the governor for his assent, House Leader, Martins Amaewhule, said lawmakers sat, studied the various estimates before passing same.

According to him, given how the previous budgets had been implemented, they were sure the current appropriation law would be implemented to consolidate the successes already achieved.