Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has signed an Executive Order prohibiting street trading, illegal markets and motor park operations around Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt.

The governor said any landlord or caretaker who contravened the order would have his property, building or premises, confiscated.

The Executive Order which took effect from Monday, November 9 states that: “All forms of street trading, operation of motor parks, markets, roadside vulcanizing and roadside mechanics on, under, or along Rebisi Flyover within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt including the verge thereof is prohibited.

“By the Order, no trader or hawker shall display any good outside or in front of any building along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt including the verge.

“No landlord or caretaker of any building or premises shall permit, approve or encourage the display of goods outside or in front of any such building or premises along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides ) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Any landlord or caretaker of any building or premises who violates the provisions of paragraph 4 of this Order shall forfeit his building or premises to the Rivers State Government and same shall be acquired for overriding public purpose.”