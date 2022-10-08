From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has signed a legal instrument into law, as an executive action following the resolution of the state House of Assembly, on the status of former governor accorded Sir Celestine Omehia.

With the signing, the recognition that accorded Omehia the status of a former governor of the state, with accruable rights and benefits were now cancelled.

Governor Wike signed the instrument at the Executive Council Chambers of the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, when it was presented to him by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor.

The governor disclosed that he had always respected resolutions from the state Assembly and never had any reason to disagree with them.

He said: “Yesterday, I received a resolution from the Assembly de-recognising Sir Celestine Omehia, who had enjoyed the privileges of a former governor of the state.

“But, you will recollect that some time in 2007/2008, my predecessor, His Excellency Chibuike Amaechi, did not recognise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state.

“When we came on board, there were issues and the Assembly felt that, having served as governor, he should enjoy the status of a former governor. I’ve always respected the resolutions of the Assembly. I’ve never one day disagreed with anything the Assembly has sent to me.”

Wike pointed to the reasons adduced by the leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly that the strength of the information they have now had made them to reverse what they did in 2015.

The governor noted that to be the hallmark of leadership is being able to acknowledge that there was error done in the course of administration and having the courage to correct such error.

“The leader of the House said they have better facts and what are the facts? The facts are the Supreme Court judgement categorically stated that Sir Celestine Omehia was never a governor, because he never stood for any election and that it will be inappropriate for their (Assembly) legacy that they didn’t respect the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“In this part of our country, people will praise you when it suits them. But, when you do the uncommon thing, people will not praise you.”