Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has signed into law the revised 2020 appropriation bill.

This followed the presentation of the budget by the House of Assembly Majority Leader, Martin Amaewhule, to him at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The total figure of the revised budget for fiscal year is N300.37 billion.

It is 48 percent lower than N530.81 billion originally budgeted for spending.

Governor Wike said the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Nigeria, necessitated the review.

He said the implication of the review was that budgetary allocations, including capital and recurrent expenditure, have been reduced.

Wike said the revised budget will not affect the delivery of quality developmental projects and services to Rivers people.

“COVID-19 has affected economic activities and revenues of government, and so it became necessary to review our budget.

The governor said his administration was determined to ensure the proposed reconstruction of the Assembly Quarters stands the test oftime

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership has commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the infrastructure development of the state, particularly in Port Harcourt.

Party Chairman, Desmond Akawor, expressed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Akawor, who through the party Publicity Secretary, Tambari Gbara, called on Rivers people to understand the strategic industrial and commercial nature of Port Harcourt, which necessitated the expansion of existing infrastructure in the city.