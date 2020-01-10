Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on traders and residents to cooperate with the government to deliver the Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo bridges on schedule.

Wike made the appeal yesterday, when he visited shop owners at Rebisi (former Garrison) and Rumuogba (former Artillery) bridges sites. He appealed to the traders and residents to vacate the buildings marked for demolition.

He urged the traders and residents to make sacrifices, since the project would be in the interest of residents of the state.

He said: “I have come to speak to them, let them appreciate our efforts better. Now, times are hard; but, they have to understand with us.

“I took it upon myself to personally explain to them that the time we notified them has elapsed. But, I have extended it to next Tuesday after which demolition will start.

“I am here because I don’t want Julius Berger to have excuses. These bridges must be delivered on schedule,” Wike said.

He said though the exercise was painful, residents must contribute to ensure the bridges were delivered.

“I am here to personally appeal to the people because I feel their pain. But, this is a sacrifice everyone must make for the state to move forward.

“To do three bridges the same time is not an easy task. Therefore, we must work hard to achieve the target. The target is that Julius Berger must hand over the three flyover bridges on February 20, 2021.

“It is about one year from now, the time will elapse and people will start saying nothing was done. We don’t want such a situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, tension has gripped Kereke-Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, following an invasion by gunmen, who burnt down buildings in the community.

An indigene, Ana Hycient, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, yesterday, said trouble started at a drinking joint between suspected rival cult gangs leading to the burning of the building belonging to one of the gang members.

Hycient, who is a youth leader in Khana Local Government Area, said the situation caused tension, forcing some residents to flee the community for fear of reprisal.